Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Illumina reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,768 shares of company stock worth $10,194,042. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

