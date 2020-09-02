California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

