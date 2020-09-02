California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 149,975 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,180.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fastly by 704,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 233,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,130 shares of company stock worth $84,888,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

FSLY opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

