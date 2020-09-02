California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,250,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,438 shares of company stock valued at $444,579. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.