California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.70 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,058,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 433.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 643.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

