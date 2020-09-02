California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,722,000 after purchasing an additional 537,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 1,557,333 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 1,172,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

