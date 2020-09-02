California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

LITE opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

