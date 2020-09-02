California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 145,559 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,559 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

Peloton stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $84.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

