California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

