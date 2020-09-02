California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,777 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novocure were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $569,884.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $4,714,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 689.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

