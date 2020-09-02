California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 467.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $664,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

MANH opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.