California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,202 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

