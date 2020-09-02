California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

