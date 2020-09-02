California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

