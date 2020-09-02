Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

