California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 275,791 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

