UBS Group AG Sells 31,354 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

