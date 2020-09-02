Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $273,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

