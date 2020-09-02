Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $252,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 231.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

