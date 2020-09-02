Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in News by 434.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in News by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in News by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

