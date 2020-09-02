Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 285 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 148.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,513.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,523.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

