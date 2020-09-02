Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 200 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LFUS opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

