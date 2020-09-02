Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 148.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 268.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,523.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,513.87. The company has a market cap of $1,728.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

