Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,881 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Carnival worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carnival by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

