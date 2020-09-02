Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,622 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

