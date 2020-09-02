Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.70. Dunxin Financial shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 44,100 shares changing hands.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

