First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Buys 2,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$867,900.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,975.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,250.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,650.00.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.27. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

