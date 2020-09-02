Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,601. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

