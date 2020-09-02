Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 11,446 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $28,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 21,220 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $52,625.60.

On Monday, August 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,049.06.

Shares of PANL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

