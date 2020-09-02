Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 498 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $893.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $888.86 and a 200-day moving average of $913.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

