Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.38. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,020,000 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)
Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.
