Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.38. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,020,000 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 9,856.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.