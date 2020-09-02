Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Purchases 50,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,250.00 ($23,035.71).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($23,214.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.74.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

