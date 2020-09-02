Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,058 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00.

MYOV opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $22.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,039 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

