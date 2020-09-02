Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.31. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 1,483.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John A. Hardy purchased 3,228,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

