Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.47. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 369,742 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. Aegis cut their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

The firm has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

