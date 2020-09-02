Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $0.66. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 25,223 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

