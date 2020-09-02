Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $3.30. Sun BioPharma shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 542,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Sun BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.