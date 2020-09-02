InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.26. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

