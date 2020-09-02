Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.37. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Document Security Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc purchased 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 46,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,000 over the last 90 days.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.