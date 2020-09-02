Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.89. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 10.50%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

