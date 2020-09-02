Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.94. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 5,346 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

