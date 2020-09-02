Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.30. Gevo shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 23,533 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.