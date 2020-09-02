Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.58. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 361,204 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,685,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,281,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $6,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.