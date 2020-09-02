T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Sep 2nd, 2020

Shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.13. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 12,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

