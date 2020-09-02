T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.13. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 12,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

