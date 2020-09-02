CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.30. CorMedix shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,002 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.