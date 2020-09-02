Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.96. Mogo Finance Technology shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,348 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

About Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

