Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.20. Canaan shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $646,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $1,158,000.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

