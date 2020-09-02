SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.42. SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,303 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $90,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

