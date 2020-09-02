Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $35.53

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $40.00. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

