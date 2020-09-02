ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 14076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.